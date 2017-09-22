Nigeria: IG Pledges to Sustain Peace in Abia, Lauds Ikpeazu for Restoring Normalcy

Umuahia — The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, thursday in Umuahia vowed that the police would do everything in their power to sustain peace in Abia State after the traumatic crisis of last week.

He made this known at an interactive session with Abia traditional rulers and members of Hausa and Yoruba communities at the Okpara auditorium after a courtesy visit on the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

"We are here in solidarity to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria," he said, adding that the Nigerian nation could only grow and prosper in an atmosphere of peace.

The IG, whose entourage included the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Zone 9 Umuahia, Hosea Karma, Abia State Commissioner of Police, Anthony Ogbizi, and his Imo State counterpart, Chris Ezike, among other top ranking officers, expressed satisfaction that normalcy has returned to Abia.

According to him, all through his journey from Owerri to Umuahia "we have seen a lot of changes, the happiness on eh faces of people," suggesting that the storm is over.

He said despite the crisis occasioned by the secessionist agitations and the attendant tension generated by the clampdown by the soldiers of operation Python Dance, Nigeria would overcome the stress.

"I believe that Nigeria will grow stronger and I have faith in the unity of this country," he said, adding that every part of Nigeria has its strength which could be harnessed together to build a strong united nation.

IG stressed the need for Nigeria to remain one given that it is populated by citizens with special attributes of vibrancy, initiative and strength hence "We owe it a duty that we remain united and grow stronger.

He lauded Ikpeazu for all the measures he put in place to arrest the degenerating security situation.

The Abia governor in his address, promised that Abia is s very peaceful state and would remain so despite the ugly incidents of the last week, adding that "we reaffirm our faith in one Nigeria."

He commended the IG for coming to Abia on solidarity because "the security of Nigerians from Lake Chad basin to the banks of the Atlantic Ocean is very important."

Ikpeazu urged Abians to direct their efforts towards building a peaceful society and assured that non-indigenes would always be protected and accorded their rightful place in the state.

"We will continue to harbor our brothers (from other parts of Nigeria) and to be our brothers' keeper (as) we walk gradually to the Nigeria of our dream where peace, unity, justice and fairness would reign."

Both leaders of Hausa and Yoruba communities in Abia, Alhaji Yaro Danladi , the Sarkin Hausa and the President of Yoruba United, Abiola Taiye, all commended governor ikpeazu for giving them protection during the crisis.

A student leader, Ikenna Balonwu, who spoke on behalf of the National Association of Abia State students pledged that students would give support to the police to ensure that God's own state continues to enjoy the peace that ahs been restored. The student presented an award to Governor Ikpeazu for the efforts he made to ensure that the security crisis in the state was promptly controlled.