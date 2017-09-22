South Africa: WP Out to Right Wrongs of Kimberley

It's all been a bit messy for Western Province in the Currie Cup so far this year, and they will be desperate to knock over Griquas at Newlands on Saturday to get firmly back on track in the hunt for a semi-final spot.

John Dobson 's men have blown hot and cold all season, with some impressive wins accompanied by some disappointing defeats.

They are currently fourth on the log, but have played a game less than the Lions in third and the Pumas in fifth.

A win on Saturday would be a significant step towards the semi-finals.

But it all depends which Province team shows up on the day.

Last weekend, a 12-3 half-time lead against the Pumas in Nelspruit ended up being a 22-12 loss. The week before that, Province were ruthless as they hammered the Free State Cheetahs 57-14 in Cape Town.

For Dobson, cutting out basic errors is a must if they are to see off a Griquas team that won 44-34 when the sides met in early August.

"It was a very disappointing defeat up there," Dobson said of that game in Kimberley.

"We were 10 points up in the second half and with the team we've got we should have got the job done.

"Our processes have to be focused. The handling errors have little to do with the opposition. It's about getting those things right and not worrying too much about Griquas."

Province captain Chris van Zyl, who is playing his 50th Currie Cup match this weekend, remembers that game well and says his side has taken some lessons from it.

"In general what we focused on is how they take us wide and they had a fair amount of success with it, even though it was a poor defensive effort from us," he said.

"I think from a tactical point of view they will try and do the same thing.

"They've also got a good maul and we're prepared for that."

Province are also boosted by the return of Damian de Allende, Wilco Louw and Dillyn Leyds, who have returned from Springbok duty in New Zealand.

Teams:

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Werner Kok, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chad Solomon, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg.

Susbtitutes: 16 Dean Muir, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Johan du Toit, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Robert du Preez, 22 Ruhan Nel

Griquas

15 Eric Zana, 14 Ederies Arendse, 13 Kyle Steyn, 12 Tertius Kruger, 11 Enver Brandt, 10 George Whitehead, 9 Renier Botha, 8 Kevin Kaba, 7 Sias Koen (captain), 6 De Wet Kruger, 5 Sintu Manjezi, 4 Jonathan Janse van Rensburg, 3 Nicolaas Oosthuizen, 2 Wilmar Arnoldi, 1 Devon Martinus

Substitutes: 16 AJ le Roux, 17 Liam Hendricks, 18 Shaun McDonald, 19 Conway Pretorius, 20 Christiaan Meyer, 21 Christopher Bosch, 22 AJ Coertzen

