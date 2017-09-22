Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Farmer for Violating Motorcycle Ban in Adamawa

Yola — Soldiers have gunned down on Yohana Simon Anarayu in Madagali area of Adamawa State for violating a ban on motorcycle.

An eyewitness account reported that the deceased was shot dead while he was driving to his farm together with his two younger brothers on Wednesday when a passing military convoy opened fire on him.

The eyewitness revealed that the three brothers were carrying three hoes tied to the motorcycle when the incident happened

According to him, with the recent peace in area, some farmers have been using motorcycles to access their farms due to lack of commercial means of transportation in the area despite a three-year-old state ban on motorcycles to checkmate the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists who were using motorcycles to perpetrate their attacks on residents in the area.

Some locals in the areas said the victim and his two passengers abandoned the motorcycle and ran out before the soldiers shot at them.

One of the locals who simply identified himself as Usman, urged security personnel to exhibit professionalism and avoid unnecessary shedding of innocent blood.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area Yusuf Muhammad, said there had been a well publicised ban on motorcycles to curtailed the activities of Boko Haram in the area.

He said there were allegations that some accomplices had been supplying foodstuff to Boko Haram insurgents hiding in the bush using motorcycles.

Mohammed called on Madagali residents to abide to the ban, adding that it was placed to reduce the activities of Boko Haram and some residents transporting foodstuff to insurgents in their hide out.