22 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Farmer for Violating Motorcycle Ban in Adamawa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daji Sani

Yola — Soldiers have gunned down on Yohana Simon Anarayu in Madagali area of Adamawa State for violating a ban on motorcycle.

An eyewitness account reported that the deceased was shot dead while he was driving to his farm together with his two younger brothers on Wednesday when a passing military convoy opened fire on him.

The eyewitness revealed that the three brothers were carrying three hoes tied to the motorcycle when the incident happened

According to him, with the recent peace in area, some farmers have been using motorcycles to access their farms due to lack of commercial means of transportation in the area despite a three-year-old state ban on motorcycles to checkmate the activities of the Boko Haram terrorists who were using motorcycles to perpetrate their attacks on residents in the area.

Some locals in the areas said the victim and his two passengers abandoned the motorcycle and ran out before the soldiers shot at them.

One of the locals who simply identified himself as Usman, urged security personnel to exhibit professionalism and avoid unnecessary shedding of innocent blood.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government Area Yusuf Muhammad, said there had been a well publicised ban on motorcycles to curtailed the activities of Boko Haram in the area.

He said there were allegations that some accomplices had been supplying foodstuff to Boko Haram insurgents hiding in the bush using motorcycles.

Mohammed called on Madagali residents to abide to the ban, adding that it was placed to reduce the activities of Boko Haram and some residents transporting foodstuff to insurgents in their hide out.

Nigeria

IMF Borrowed From Nigeria in 1974 - Former Finance Minister

Minister of Finance in the Second Republic, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, said yesterday the International Monetary Fund, IMF,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.