22 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SA Enters Final Stretch of RWC 2023 Bid

Tagged:

Related Topics

SA Rugby will present its bid to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup to the World Rugby Council in London on Monday.

The three countries in the running to host the global showpieve are South Africa, Ireland and France, and each of them will present their bids on Monday.

World Rugby is set to announce the preferred candidate determined by an independent technical assessment on Tuesday, October 31.

The final decision will be taken on Wednesday, November 15, also in London.

South Africa will have deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa present on Monday as well as sports minister Thulas Nxesi.

South Africa has not hosted the Rugby World Cup since 1995 when they stunned the world by beating the All Blacks to win the tournament at the first time of asking.

Sport24

South Africa

Finance Minister Responds to KPMG Developments

The Minister of Finance would like to express deep concern about audit matters currently surrounding KPMG. These… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.