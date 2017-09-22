Kenya: Ministry Revises School Calendar as Election Nears

Photo: Jared Nyataya/The Nation

Students at Moi Girls High School (file photo).

The Ministry of Education has issued a new calendar for the third term as it postponed the Home Science practical examination paper because of the presidential election.

Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i in a statement Friday said:

"Given the number of schools gazetted as polling stations and tallying centres for the election, it has become necessary to make minor adjustments to the third term dates.

"This is to free up the institutions for use during this important national exercise," he said.

ELECTION

Dr Matiang'i said the Home Science practical paper that was scheduled for October 26 will take place on October 30.

"The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) Home Science 441/3 examination paper scheduled to take place on Thursday, October 26, has now been moved to Monday, October 30," he said.

The Ministry made the changes after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) deferred the repeat presidential election from October 17 to October 26.

KCPE EXAM

This has equally affected the closing dates of primary and secondary schools.

All primary schools will now close on October 25; Form One to Form Three students will go on holiday on October 24 as the Form Four candidates prepare to sit the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam.

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination will start on October 31 and end on November 2 while the KCSE theory papers will begin on November 6 and end on November 29.