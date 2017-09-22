22 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kenya Committed to Stabilization of Somalia, Says FM

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenya is committed to the stabilisation of Somalia and calls upon development partners to support the country that has experienced more than two decades of instability, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has said.

Speaking during a high-level meeting on Somalia on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, Mohamed said as a neighbour, long-term friend and partner, Kenya will do whatever it can to help Somalia to remain on this positive trajectory.

She thanked those who attended the High-Level Meeting including the United Kingdom, Ethiopia and Italy, and assured them of Kenya's commitment to supporting the long search peace and stability in Somalia.

"In spite of the many challenges that Somalia still faces, remarkable positive developments have been witnessed in almost every sector, placing it on course towards socio-economic and political transformation, said CS Amina.

She said Mogadishu was now open for business and investors were moving beyond speculation to establish their presence there.

She said the successful conclusion of the 2016/2017 electoral process that led to the assumption of office by President Mohamed Abdullahi in a peaceful transition had set Somalia on a path towards improved governance and political stability, including the fight against corruption.

"Somalia today has in place, an elected and more broadly based government that has demonstrated commitment to: formulate a new constitution; create a viable federal system of government; and, rebuild state institutions," said Mohamed.

She said through a framework of a bilateral Joint Commission for Cooperation, Kenya had made commitments including the establishment of more border posts to ease the movement of people; resumption of direct air services between Mogadishu and Nairobi; and training on behalf of the Government of Somalia, an agreed number of teachers, nurses and administrators.

"We believe that these modest capacity building assistance programmes will facilitate the expansion and extension of critical public services by the Government to the population," said Mohamed.

She said Kenya welcomes the international community and friends to partner with Somalia and Kenya by making available additional resources for more capacity building programmes for Somali officials which could be delivered in Kenya's institutions.

Security remains the single most important factor in Somalia's political and economic aspirations. The situation remains precarious as the Al Shabaab terror group appears to have invigorated their heinous acts of terror, threatening a rollback of the gains that have been made.

Kenya supports other regional and international initiatives on Somalia. One of these initiatives was the London Conference on Somalia whose third edition in May 2017 endorsed a New Partnership for Somalia.

The Third London Conference expressed support for a condition based transition from AMISOM to Somali security forces, starting in late 2018 with clear target dates linked to the security sector reform that Somalia in the undertaking.

CS Mohamed said Kenya shall remain a faithful partner to the people of Somalia and will continue to work closely with the Federal Government, the region and the international community in getting Somalia out of the shadows of conflict into a future that holds a bright promise for this and coming generations

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.