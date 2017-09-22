Gambia: Brefet - Amsterdam - Late Tumani Slug Out Draw in District Tourney

The fixture between Amsterdam's and Late Tumani could only end goalless in the on-going Foni Brefet district tournament. Amsterdam's Salif Badjie fluffed a begging chance before getting booked by the referee for unsporting behavior in the 56th minute.

Ebrima Manneh of Late Tumani FC also watched his shot go past the post. Bunja Njie of Amsterdam could have ended the deadlock with goal at his mercy after been put through by Ousman Jatta but chose to dink his shot little wide.

Dominque Preirra of Late Tumani was guilty of a rash challenge resulting to his booking by the referee. Coach Ousman Bojang of Late Tumani rued his side's wastefulness in front of goal having seen his charges thwart begging chances.

'We keep dominating even in our last game but converting these open goal sitters to goal remains our problem. Outcome of Amsterdam and Brefet's game determines our fate now. That duel will decide whether or not we stay or exit the tournament.

'Our opponents' back four is good. They might be young but they're impressive. We crave the indulgence of our fans in these trying moments,' Bojang says.

Amsterdam FC's gaffer Omar Jammeh was pleased with his game citing the impressive unbeaten record of his team and his defence's near immaculate performance in keeping clean sheets.

'We will have to do adjustments in our strike force as goal-scoring remains a hiccup for us. We're learning as we're a new young team but we will be coming differently in our last game. Thumps-up to all those behind the team for their cooperation. Picking the points in our next game is crucial in our campaign to qualify,' he said in conclusion.