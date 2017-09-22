Gambia: Kombo East District Final Rescheduled

The Kombo East district tourney is put off on a later date after the first final meeting failed to produce a winner. The sides settled on a one-all score on last Sunday but the organisers opted to reschedule the clash.

Ajax's Ousman Jarju packaged home a brilliant effort from a free-kick to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. Fakebba Jaiteh drew level for Faraba in the 44th minute when he slotted in a stunning well curled free-kick. In an earlier kick-off, Kafuta sent Sotokoi packing after battering them 4-0 to secure bronze.

Bakary Bojang, Faraba's gaffer, had this to say in aftermath of the duel: 'It wasn't an easy game as they were a tough side too. We will be searching for an early goal come our next meeting. We have a couple of youngsters who can all fit in the team. We're going for a back-to-back being the title holders. Rescheduling the final lies with the committee, so we're merely going to prepare for the next encounter including spot-kicks as well.'

Momodou Jarju tactician for Ajax FC said: 'the only chance they had was that free-kick and they duly made it count. My charges' performance may have to do with fatigue as we're in another tournament in Brikama as well. We have only a day of rest owing to fixture congestion. We've written to the committee but they remain unfazed and we're playing a big team soon.

I'm pretty much disappointed with the committee's lack of understanding regarding our plight and this will slowly deter the players somehow as fatigue will creep in.

We will urge the committee to reconsider our situation and pick a date that will suit both teams. Faraba have only a game to play and we have more than one. This should be looked into'