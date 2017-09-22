Malawi Police in Mulanje have arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly being found with fake currency.

Mulanje Police Public Relations Officer, Gresham Ngwira said officers at Muloza police post received a tip that Daniel Mandala was carrying fake notes.

Working on the information, police officers followed the suspect and found him at Sayama turn off along the Mulanje-Muloza Road.

When the officers searched the suspect, they found MK215,000 in MK1,000 notes, MK53,000 in MK500 notes, MK64,000 in MK2,000 notes and 8000 Mozambican metical, about MK96,000, all totaling to MK332,000.00.

Following this, the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, Ngwira says the money would be sent to Reserve Bank of Malawi for examination.

The suspect will appear in court soon to answer an offence of being found in possession of fake currency contrary to section 374 (A) of the penal code.

Daniel Mandala comes from Mongolo village, senior chief Nkanda in the district.