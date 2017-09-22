22 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Health On Suspension of Forensic Analyst

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Department of Health has put one of its Forensic analysts, based in Pretoria Forensic Laboratory Services on precautionary suspension from employment in terms of clause 7.2 of the PSCBC resolution 1 of 2003 with full pay.

However, the matter is handed over to the HAWKS as the Department believes that the allegations levelled against the official are criminal and fraudulent. It is alleged that the official failed to follow strict and proper operational (protocols) procedures when analyzing blood samples as detected during a routine quality inspection by senior officials.

The forensic laboratories provide Blood alcohol analysis, Toxicology (poison detection services) and Food analysis. There are four forensic laboratories that provide these functions and are in Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The functions of the Forensic Laboratory Services are extremely important for the criminal justice system, the insurance system and the health of the nation as whole.

Minister of Health, Dr. Aaron Motsoaledi, said: "We hold the work of the Forensic Laboratory Services in high regard and therefore expects nothing less than professionalism, high standards of ethics and absolute honesty. Any breach of strict protocols and procedures by officials in such a sensitive sector is regarded in a very serious light and will not be tolerated. It is unacceptable."

The Department of Health has referred the matter to the relevant law enforcement agencies for further investigation and due to the serious nature of this transgression, the Department urges the police to move swiftly to investigate the matter so that justice can be done.

The Department has also referred the matter to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for further guidance as the work of the forensic laboratory services have impact on the criminal justice system.

Issued by: Department of Health

South Africa

Finance Minister Responds to KPMG Developments

The Minister of Finance would like to express deep concern about audit matters currently surrounding KPMG. These… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.