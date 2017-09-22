Zimbabwe: Zimra Hiccups Stalling Business

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)'s Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) World has experienced technical problems over the past few weeks, disrupting the clearance of goods at the country's borders.

This comes as it emerged that a mandatory tagging of all transit cargo in containers as well as fuel tankers, which now also require escort by ZIMRA to exit points, had affected the smooth movement of cross-border trucks through the country.

Sources within the industry said truckers were experiencing delays of up to five days after getting the relevant clearances to get escort.

"We foresee a situation where truckers are just going to avoid the country altogether as these delays are counter-productive and very expensive," said an industry player using the moniker Crossing Beitbridge, in a Twitter post.

Such delays would apparently have been worsened in recent weeks by the ASYCUDA challenges, which affected industrial and service operations, according to sources within the freight and forwarding industry.

ZIMRA admitted a fortnight ago that it "has been experiencing problems with the ... system". But some ZIMRA officials told The Financial Gazette that the system has been malfunctioning for the past month or so.

ZIMRA head of corporate communications, Canisio Mudzimu, told The Financial Gazette in an email response this week that the technical glitch had been rectified.

He said the challenges had emanated from a system upgrade currently underway.

"ZIMRA is in the process of upgrading the current version of ASYCUDA World system to address some of the inherent system challenges which are associated with the current version, and to enhance the functionality and benefits of the upgraded version," said Mudzimu.

Introduced six years ago, in the early 1990s, the system has been on and offline many times, with its occasional upgrades often triggering major challenges for industry.

The system, designed to help automation of customs processes on the importation or exportation of goods and compilation of accurate trade statistics, has been adopted as the official customs computer system in the Common Market of Eastern and Southern Africa region and is being used by 19 member States.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries president, Sifelani Jabangwe, said the system's failure was creating problems for business.

He said slight delays at the ports of entry had serious ripple effects on production.

"Once there is a gap it will be felt and it will come out as shortages of goods on the market," said Jabangwe.

"Many companies have lost a lot of capital and can no longer afford to keep buffer stocks and are operating without raw material stocks. Currently, our raw materials warehouse is South Africa where we go and buy each time we run out. So, when the ZIMRA system is down, it can cause companies to stop operations," Jabangwe added.

The local manufacturing industry, which has been on a steady rebound following a ban on the importation of at least 100 products manufactured locally, is now struggling to maintain the growth momentum.

A 47,4 percent capacity utilisation rate, from 18 percent in November last year was attributed to the introduction of the ban.