Congo-Kinshasa: UN Demands Probe Into Peacekeeper's Killing in DRC

Kinshasa — THE Security Council, a principal organ of the United Nations, has called on the Democratic Republic of Congo to investigate the killing of peacekeepers in the country. A UN peacekeeper from Tanzania was killed and another injured on Sunday. The 15-member Security Council called on the DRC government to bring the perpetrators to justice. The council underlined that attacks targeting peacekeepers might constitute war crimes under international law. It also expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the family of the peacekeeper that was killed as well as to the Government of Tanzania and UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO). The UN organ wished the injured peacekeeper a speedy recovery. DRC is overwhelmed by clashes between militia and President Joseph Kabila's forces after he failed to cede power at the expiry of his term late last year.

