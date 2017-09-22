South Africa: IoT On the Spotlight At Africacom 2017

The Minister of Finance would like to express deep concern about audit matters currently surrounding KPMG. These… Read more »

Cape Town — THE continent's internet of things (IoT) capacity and potential will be on the spotlight at AfricaCom 2017, scheduled for Cape Town in November. Recognising the role IoT will play in redefining our world, especially across Africa (with anything from 12-billion 30-billion connected devices expected by 2020), organisers have added a specific conference track focusing on the subject. Tom Cuthell, portfolio director at KNect365, organiser of AfricaCom, explained the direction the continent's most influential technology, media and telecom (TMT) event. "For this reason, we have created two-days of thoroughly thought-provoking content led by world-class speakers, with the aim of informing delegates, but also stimulating critical thinking as to the possibilities and boundaries of using IoT to govern future prospects," Cuthell. Experts will discuss how IoT is enabling Africa, transforming lives and driving operational efficiency to produce new revenue streams.

