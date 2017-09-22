22 September 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe/South Africa: Sworn Enemies SA, Zimbabwe Revive Soccer Rivalry

By Ndabeni Mlothswa

Bulawayo — BITTER rivals South Africa and Zimbabwe will resume their enmity on Sunday when they contest the final of the Council of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) Women's Championships. The epic final between the neighbouring countries will be played at the 40-000 capacity Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second largest city. Kickoff is 15h00 local time (13h00 GMT). Zimbabwe's Mighty Warriors massacred Kenya 4-0 to progress to the decider while Banyana Banyana dismissed Zambia 5-3 on penalties following a 3-3 draw in regulation and extra-time. The hosts grabbed their goals through tournament leading goalscorer Rutendo Makore, Marjory Nyaumwe, Berita Kabwe and Priviledge Mupeti against Kenya, the East Africans who were making a special appearance. In the other semifinal, Banyana were down 0-3 to Zambia before double scorer Leandra Smeda and Refiloe Jane scored to resuscitate their campaign.

The two losing sides will meet in Saturday's bronze-medal match two hours earlier.

South Africa defeated Zimbabwe in the 2002 COSAFA Women's Championship final, but the latter got revenge when they claimed the 2011 tournament on home soil. Sparks always fly when the two sides meet at all levels of the game. Zimbabwe 's senior men's national side famously massacred South Africa 4-1 in Harare in 1992 upon the latter's return to international football. In 2007, Knowledge Musona scored a memorable hattrick after coming from the bench to guide Zimbabwe to gold in the COSAFA Under 20 Championships against home side South Africa in Mpumalanga. South Africa's senior men won a tragic 2002 World Cup qualifier 2-0 in Harare, a match most remembered for the death of 12 fans in a stampede. Crowd trouble also marred the previous COSAFA Women's Championship final between the two. - CAJ News

