Members of Putfontein crime prevention arrested a 21-year-old male suspect for dealing in nyaope in Mogoba at 17h00.

It turned out that our members made a break through after acting on a tip-off from members of the community.

The Suspect was detained and will appear in court soon.

Police commend members of the community for working in partnership in the fight against crime. A docket was opened at Putfontein SAPS.