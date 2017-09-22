22 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Lesotho Slammed for Shutting Down 'Anti-Govt' Radio Station - Report

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lesotho's government has reportedly defended its decision to shut down a privately owned radio station that is seen as being anti-government.

According to SABC, the government said that its decision was "solely" based on the country's fragile security situation.

Minister of Communications, Science and Technology, Joang Molapo said that the government had no interest in censoring the media, but it was going to take action if the country's security was being threatened.

Molapo was quoted as saying that the authorities had pointed out the "issues and actions" which they "considered as a threat to the security of the country" and had asked the chief Editor of Moafrika FM, Candy Ramainoane to avoid those issues, especially when they were untrue.

"It is one thing for us to defend a truthful interpretation of events, but when somebody presents something completely false, that is so sensational, that is going to cause distress in the general population with the situation in the country, then we have to take an action and put things right," Molapo was quoted as saying.

Right groups that included Amnesty International issued strong statements that allegations on Moafrika were "spurious and nothing more than a witch-hunt aimed at harassing and intimidating the country's press".

The rights group said: "Ramainoane must be released immediately and unconditionally and be allowed to do his job. MoAfrika FM should also be re-opened immediately."

TMG Live.TV reported that Ramainoane was arrested after his radio station was taken off air for "inciting violence and fueling hatred".

Source: News24

Lesotho

Political Violence Unleashes 'Reign of Terror' - Opposition

The June 2017 elections were supposed to soothe the troubled politics of Lesotho, a tiny enclave surrounded on all sides… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.