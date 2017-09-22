22 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Tshwane Metro Officer Nabbed for Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

In an ongoing crackdown on criminality within the traffic law enforcement fraternity, police this week arrested a 45-year-old Tshwane Metro Police officer on corruption charges.

Members of the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit, led by the South African Police Services' Gauteng Special Task Unit and supported by the Gauteng Traffic Police's Compliance Unit, swooped on the Metro Police department's Centurion offices where they apprehended the officer.

The arrest followed a complaint by a motorist who alleged that members had taken a R1000 bribe from him.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said on Thursday the motorist had been stopped for allegedly failing to stop at a red traffic light.

The officer allegedly demanded a bribe when the motorist failed to produce a driver's licence.

"The motorist was allegedly accompanied to an ATM where he withdrew the cash and handed it over. Later he laid a complaint with the anti-corruption unit," said Zwane.

The officer is expected to appear in court next on a charge of corruption and a possible 15 years imprisonment if found guilty.

Zwane said the anti-corruption team has arrested about 22 people including traffic officers, civilians and bogus doctors in a concerted drive to deal with bribery, fraud, and corruption.

Members of the public are urged to assist by reporting suspected misconduct on 0861 400 800.

South Africa

Finance Minister Responds to KPMG Developments

The Minister of Finance would like to express deep concern about audit matters currently surrounding KPMG. These… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.