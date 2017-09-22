South Africa: Alleged Drug Pushers Up for Dealing in Drugs

press release

Three alleged drug pushers aged between 24 and 26, were arrested this morning at about 06:50, after the White River K9 Unit searched their flat and seized drugs.

The arrest follows police swift action after receiving information about men who were suspected to be in possession of and dealing in drugs at their place of residence. A search warrant was obtained and the flat was raided, as a result, heroin as well as cocaine to an estimated street value of R160 000 was seized, hence the arrests.

The suspects will appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court tomorrow (Friday), 22 September 2017, facing a charge of dealing in drugs.

The Provincial Commissioner of the police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Mondli Zuma, has praised the members for their dedication as well as commending the assistance police received from the community.