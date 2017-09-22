South Africa: Mount Road FCs Unit Commended for Their Sterling Efforts

press release

In its resolve to fight crime against women and children, the expertise and specialised training of our Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) is pivotal in ensuring that perpetrators of rape and sexual abuse is removed from society for a long time.

The FCS Unit in Port Elizabeth has produced sterling results today, 21/09 whereby a rapist was sentenced in the PE High court to life imprisonment in one case while another was sentenced in the PE Regional court to 15 years and 6 respectively in another case.

Mbuda Fani (24) was sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and 5 years for kidnapping. On 27 August 2016, the victim, a 10 year old boy was on his way home in Kuyga, Kabega Park when a vehicle stopped next to him. Two men got out and forced the child into the car. He was taken to nearby bushes where he was raped and left there. A case was opened the following day and on the 30 August 2016, Fani was arrested. He remained in custody until the finalisation of the case. The kidnapping sentence will run concurrent to the rape sentence. The investigating officer W/O Sonwabo Tell was elated with the sentencing.

Also today, in the Port Elizabeth magistrates' court, Kwanele Lamani (24) was sentenced to 15 years and 6 years imprisonment respectively for a case of rape and attempted rape which he committed on the same day on two different victims. On 6 October 2015 at about 19:00 the victim (15 years at the time of the offence) was walking in Walmer Location when the accused dragged her to his house. The teenager managed to escape by was cornered and taken back to the house and threatened at knife point. The teenager was rescued by her friend managed to run away. A case of attempted rape was opened.

During the same evening at about 21:30 Lamani found his second victim (16 years at the time of the offence). The teenager was also walking in Walmer Location when Lamani threatened her with a knife and took her to his house where he raped her. A case of Rape was opened.

The following day, the investigating officer, D/Sgt Thabang Shilajoe from the Mount Road FCS Unit arrested the suspect. On 17/08/2017 he was found guilty of attempted rape and rape. Today, 21/09 his sentence was handed down to him.

Last month (23/08/2017), a 35 year old accused was also sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for raping a 52 year old woman in December 2016 in Kabega Park.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has commended the FCS unit for the thorough investigations. 'We commend our FCS Unit and our justice system for their sterling efforts in bringing these perpetrators to book. The FCS is a specialist environment established to deal with gender based violent crimes including sexual offences and to protect the rights and dignity of victims of abuse by ensuring that these crimes are thoroughly investigated and the perpetrators face the full brunt of the law, ' added Maj Gen Siganga.