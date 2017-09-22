South Africa: MDDA Weighs in On ZCC, Tiso Blackstar Saga

The Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA) has appealed to the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and Tiso Blackstar media group to find a resolution that strengthens media accountability and freedom of expression in the interest of social justice.

This after the ZCC leadership made a call on their members to stop buying newspaper titles owned by the Tiso Blackstar media group.

The MDDA on Friday said it has noted sentiments expressed by the church leadership, as well as the South African National Editors Forum's (SANEF) appeal to the church to withdraw its call for a boycott.

The MDDA said it endorses freedom of expression and the right to disagree, and that it also condemns any form of infringement of rights.

"The community media sector, many of whose practitioners are both journalists and adherents of various faiths, are looking keenly at how Tiso Blackstar and the Zion Christian Church choose to resolve their differences.

"The consequences of failing to find each other and to emerge in partnership are dire for our communities, local publishers and broadcasters.We have strong institutions through which citizens can lodge and seek resolution for their complaints or dissatisfaction with a service or misrepresentation."