A total of 20 Malawian Taekwondo coaches who attended a 10-day Taekwondo coaching training course at Blantyre Youth Centre(BYC) have received coaching certificates which will allow them to train upcoming Taekwondo players in the country.

The training which was aimed at drilling and imparting knowledge, skills and other basic ideas to the coaches was organised by

Taekwondo Association of Malawi (TAM) with support from World Taekwondo Federation (WTF) through Malawi Olympic Committee (MOC).

Out of the 20 coaches,17 were men while 3 were women. The participants came from Zomba, Mzuzu, Lilongwe, Blantyre and Salima.

Speaking after presenting the certificates TAM president Benedicto Tsinde expresses delighted for conducting a successful training which he said has helped to sharpen and advance the knowledge of the participants.

He said the training has come in a right time as it will help the coaches to identify and drill the athletes who can selected to

represent Malawi in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games.

"Such trainings are very important because they help the coaches to refresh their skills and it is our hope that come 2020 we'll have a

good number of quality athletes," said Tsinde.

MOC Vice president Flora Mwandira praised TAM for coming up with the idea of the training.

She said the training is a clear indication that the sport is making a good progress in as far as promoting Taekwondo is concerned.

"Honestly as MOC we are very overwhelmed with the training. But my message going to the coaches is that you should make use of the skills by identifying talents in your respect communities and train them because that's the only way we can promote the sport in the country.

"As we are focusing on 2020 Olympic competition you should know that we'll rely on you to help as identifying skillful athletes so when you go out don't stay idol," said Mwandira.

Korean Taekwondo Grand Master Lee Byoung Ho who was training the coaches said Malawi has got talent but there is a lot which needs to be done in order to take the sport at a higher level.

"What I have noted is that the sport lack support interms of resources. In other countries they do a lot in supporting Taekwondo

but it seems it is different with Malawi Government. If this sport can be fully supported Malawi can achieve alot," said Byoung Ho.