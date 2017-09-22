22 September 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa Engages Youth On Arts, Culture and Liberation Heritage Matters, 23 Sept

Minister Nathi Mthethwa, joined by MEC for sport, arts & culture Norah Mahlangu and arts luminary Mama Esther Mahlangu to engage youth on arts, culture and liberation heritage matters

The Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa invites members of the media to a conversation with youth on issues of arts, culture and heritage under the Heritage Month theme, "the Year of OR Tambo: Celebrating Our Liberation Heritage".

The main main topic for discussion is liberation heritage, its genesis and rationale. Further, contributors are expected to decipher liberation heritage and the extent to which it can promote the national agenda on social cohesion and nation building. Conversely, contributors would also look at some of the potential pitfalls to guard against that may inadvertently stymie effort towards social cohesion and nation building.seeks to expose the community especially the youth to the transformation of heritage landscape which is crucial for empowering the youth about their heritage.

Issued by: Department of Arts and Culture

South Africa

