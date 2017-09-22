Malawi: Blood Sucker Claimer Cause Commotion At Hospital

There was commotion at Chonde community hospital on Wednesday, when people scrambled to see a woman claiming that unknown people sucked her blood during the night of Tuesday.

Struggling with her speaking, as people showered her with questions, the woman said she had seen an object in the house and later fail unconscious, but pointed at a spot near her left eye as the point where the alleged blood suckers inserted their blood sucking object.

The woman who looked weak and was walking supported by a sister looked dirty and mentally disturbed.

The sister said the woman sleeps alone and the attackers took advantage of the isolated house to do their clandestine activities.

"We are not safe at all. It's unfortunate now it has come in our village," she said.

People got angry when the Malawi News Agency reporter tried to see properly where the alleged sucking object was inserted and probe more to establish what actually happened.

"Why do you doubt this incident. Is this not enough to establish that there are blood suckers out there. We could even trust you with your questions here," one angry man retorted.

In an interview, the clinical officer, who had checked the woman in his room, said there was no indication that the woman had been sucked of her blood.

"We couldn't even see where an object was inserted to suck the blood. I have only referred her to laboratory for malaria test, because I suspect some mental problems," the clinician who didn't want to be mentioned clarified.

Media reports have since reported of mob justice in Mulanje where three men were killed after being suspected of being blood suckers, the incident which prompted the Inspector General to hold meetings in the district.