21 September 2017

Financial Gazette (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Concourt Dismisses Jonathan Moyo's Application

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Jonathan Moyo - Robin Hood cartoon.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) yesterday dismissed an application by Higher and Tertiary Education Minister, Jonathan Moyo (pictured), who was challenging his arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The nine-member ConCourt bench, headed by chief justice Luke Malaba, unanimously agreed to throw out Moyo's application, saying the he should instead challenge his arrest and placement on remand in the Magistrates' Courts.

In November last year, ZACC officials arrested Moyo on corruption charges involving more than $400 000 from the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (Zimdef), which falls under his ministry.

Moyo approached the ConCourt to challenge his arrest. He received temporary relief after the court, then headed by the late former chief justice Godfrey Chidyausiku, suspended his arrest pending the court's determination of his application.

Moyo, his deputy, Godfrey Gandawa and Zimdef chief executive officer, Frederick Mandizvidza, are accused of unlawfully benefiting from $430 000 of the parastatal's money between November 2015 and June 2016.

Some of the funds were allegedly used to buy bicycles by Moyo who distributed them in his Tsholotsho North constituency.

More on This

Education Minister Moyo Faces Arrest

Higher and Tertiary Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo has lost his constitutional court challenge where he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Financial Gazette. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.