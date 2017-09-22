Zimbabwe: Man Up for Bestiality

A Murombedzi man was caught sexually abusing a dog belonging to a local businessman in the kitchen. Tapiwa Mwinga (34) has since appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Letwin Rwodzi.

He pleaded guilty to violating Section 74 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Ms Rwodzi reserved judgment as she wants Mwinga to be examined to establish his mental status.

Prosecutor Mr Patrick Murambwi told the court that Mwinga lured two dogs into the kitchen. He removed his trousers and started abusing a female dog. The other dog started barking, attracting the attention of Mwinga's brother, Tichaona.

Mwinga pleaded guilty when he appeared before Ms Rwodzi. Ms Rwodzi reserved judgement and remanded Mwinga in custody to October 4.

Tichaona, who is mentally challenged, went on to investigate why the dogs were barking in the kitchen. He peeped through the window and saw Mwinga abusing the dog.

Tichaona alerted neighbours. The neighbours in turn informed a policeman only identified as Constable Chirume. They rushed to Mwinga's homestead and found him abusing the dog.

He was arrested. Mwinga pleaded guilty when he appeared before Ms Rwodzi. Ms Rwodzi reserved judgement and remanded Mwinga in custody to October 4.