22 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Man Up for Bestiality

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Leadership
(File photo).
By Chipo Sabeta

A Murombedzi man was caught sexually abusing a dog belonging to a local businessman in the kitchen. Tapiwa Mwinga (34) has since appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Letwin Rwodzi.

He pleaded guilty to violating Section 74 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act. Ms Rwodzi reserved judgment as she wants Mwinga to be examined to establish his mental status.

Prosecutor Mr Patrick Murambwi told the court that Mwinga lured two dogs into the kitchen. He removed his trousers and started abusing a female dog. The other dog started barking, attracting the attention of Mwinga's brother, Tichaona.

Mwinga pleaded guilty when he appeared before Ms Rwodzi. Ms Rwodzi reserved judgement and remanded Mwinga in custody to October 4.

Tichaona, who is mentally challenged, went on to investigate why the dogs were barking in the kitchen. He peeped through the window and saw Mwinga abusing the dog.

Tichaona alerted neighbours. The neighbours in turn informed a policeman only identified as Constable Chirume. They rushed to Mwinga's homestead and found him abusing the dog.

He was arrested. Mwinga pleaded guilty when he appeared before Ms Rwodzi. Ms Rwodzi reserved judgement and remanded Mwinga in custody to October 4.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Followers Allegedly Punish Disabled Critics

Supporters of President Robert Mugabe and Zanu-PF are accused of brutalising disabled opposition followers ahead of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.