22 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rural Councils Urged to Fix Roads

By Abigail Mawonde

Government has urged rural local authorities to prioritise repair of roads which are in poor state to facilitate ease movement of grain from farmers to the Grain Marketing Depots across the country.

The call was made by Secretary for Rural Development, Promotion and Preservation of National Culture and Heritage Mr George Magosvongwe in a speech read on his behalf by the principal director in the ministry, Mr Christopher Shumba, last week.

"Our roads must also be enablers in as far as transporting produce is concerned. It is worrying that there are still places in various localities that are still inaccessible due to lack of proper roads.

"I call upon all Rural Local Authorities to take it upon themselves to put emphasis in the area of road construction.

"I expect all local authorities to come up with targets of major road networks that will see most roads upgraded from pathways to tarred roads. It is also my expectation that all major roads leading to vital service providers such as the Grain Marketing Board collection points and council are always in good condition," he said.

