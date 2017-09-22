South Africa: 'I'm Still Surviving, Still Fighting' - Murdered Baby's Mother

A mother, who lost her baby girl before she even made it to her first birthday, says she is ready to hear why her little girl was taken from her so violently.

Cindy Woodward wore a T-shirt bearing little Zahnia's face when she attended proceedings at the Western Cape High Court on Friday for the pre-trial of Christopher September, Larry Johnson, Taswill Kriel, Morne May, Mirriam Johnson and Simaney Kido

Woodward, who was supported by children's rights activists during proceedings, said she had hoped that the accused's trial would be finalised by the end of the year, but had accepted that this would probably not happen.

Six-month-old Zahnia was killed by a stray bullet in Ocean View in December.

She was hit while on her father's arm. She had spat out her dummy and he had been reaching down to pick it up when the bullet hit her in the head.

He was also shot in the thigh but still drove his baby to hospital.

Woodward said she had been returning from work and had just gotten out of a taxi when she heard her infant had been shot.

Zahnia died in the ambulance while being transferred to Red Cross Children's Hospital with her mother at her side.

Her boyfriend, Bradley Robyn, was having a hard time coping with what had happened to their baby, Woodward said.

"But he doesn't want to talk to anyone about it, not even a counsellor. He refuses. He took what happened very badly," she said.

What keeps her going is getting justice for her baby.

"I am still surviving, still fighting. And I will keep fighting, because if I don't, nobody else is going to stand here for my child."

The matter was postponed until November 3 for another pre-trial, as copies of video footage were still outstanding, and an advocate for one of the accused was only recently appointed.

Source: News24