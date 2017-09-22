22 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'I'm Still Surviving, Still Fighting' - Murdered Baby's Mother

Tagged:

Related Topics

A mother, who lost her baby girl before she even made it to her first birthday, says she is ready to hear why her little girl was taken from her so violently.

Cindy Woodward wore a T-shirt bearing little Zahnia's face when she attended proceedings at the Western Cape High Court on Friday for the pre-trial of Christopher September, Larry Johnson, Taswill Kriel, Morne May, Mirriam Johnson and Simaney Kido

Woodward, who was supported by children's rights activists during proceedings, said she had hoped that the accused's trial would be finalised by the end of the year, but had accepted that this would probably not happen.

Six-month-old Zahnia was killed by a stray bullet in Ocean View in December.

She was hit while on her father's arm. She had spat out her dummy and he had been reaching down to pick it up when the bullet hit her in the head.

He was also shot in the thigh but still drove his baby to hospital.

Woodward said she had been returning from work and had just gotten out of a taxi when she heard her infant had been shot.

Zahnia died in the ambulance while being transferred to Red Cross Children's Hospital with her mother at her side.

Her boyfriend, Bradley Robyn, was having a hard time coping with what had happened to their baby, Woodward said.

"But he doesn't want to talk to anyone about it, not even a counsellor. He refuses. He took what happened very badly," she said.

What keeps her going is getting justice for her baby.

"I am still surviving, still fighting. And I will keep fighting, because if I don't, nobody else is going to stand here for my child."

The matter was postponed until November 3 for another pre-trial, as copies of video footage were still outstanding, and an advocate for one of the accused was only recently appointed.

Source: News24

South Africa

Finance Minister Responds to KPMG Developments

The Minister of Finance would like to express deep concern about audit matters currently surrounding KPMG. These… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.