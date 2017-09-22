South Africa: Analysis - What Next for Makhosi Khoza?

analysis

With the words, "the new, alien and corrupt ANC, dear friends, is incapable of self-correcting", Makhosi Khoza divorced her political party of 36 years due to some irreconcilable differences in a lone-wolf press conference. Twenty four hours after having resigned from the ANC and from her job as member of parliament so publicly, what are her political options? By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Makhosi Khoza has been at odds with the ANC before when, in 2012, she resigned as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature following her "redeployment" as chief whip. Even the Democratic Alliance bemoaned the loss.

Two years later the ANC member was convinced by some in Luthuli House to return as a public office bearer in the National Assembly. With her PhD in Administration, a Master's Degree in Social Science (policy and development studies) and 20 years of work experience in the public and private sectors, her deployment had perhaps more to do with her skill than her political following. She's more administrator than politician.

The events leading to her resignation yesterday are well-documented, with the final straw perhaps having been a disciplinary process brought against her by the ANC in...