22 September 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Analysis - What Next for Makhosi Khoza?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

With the words, "the new, alien and corrupt ANC, dear friends, is incapable of self-correcting", Makhosi Khoza divorced her political party of 36 years due to some irreconcilable differences in a lone-wolf press conference. Twenty four hours after having resigned from the ANC and from her job as member of parliament so publicly, what are her political options? By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Makhosi Khoza has been at odds with the ANC before when, in 2012, she resigned as the chairperson of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts in the KwaZulu-Natal legislature following her "redeployment" as chief whip. Even the Democratic Alliance bemoaned the loss.

Two years later the ANC member was convinced by some in Luthuli House to return as a public office bearer in the National Assembly. With her PhD in Administration, a Master's Degree in Social Science (policy and development studies) and 20 years of work experience in the public and private sectors, her deployment had perhaps more to do with her skill than her political following. She's more administrator than politician.

The events leading to her resignation yesterday are well-documented, with the final straw perhaps having been a disciplinary process brought against her by the ANC in...

South Africa

Finance Minister Responds to KPMG Developments

The Minister of Finance would like to express deep concern about audit matters currently surrounding KPMG. These… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.