23 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Go After Peace Corps Members, Arrest 34

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Lagos State Police Command, on Friday said it had arrested 34 officials of the Peace Corp organisation.

The Peace Corps is currently a non-governmental organisation that tends to work as a paramilitary organisation. The Nigerian parliament recently passed a bill to transform the organisation to a government para-military agency despite the opposition of existing military and security agencies. The presidency is, however, yet to assent to the bill.

The Peace Corps and its national leaders are currently being prosecuted by the police for alleged fraud.

The spokesman of the Lagos Police, Olarinde Famous-Cole, announced the arrest of the 34 officials to journalists.

The arrested officials, according to Mr. Famous-Cole, will be charged to a mobile court on Saturday.

"The command has arrested 34 members of the Peace Corp.

"The organization is illegal, therefore the command would charge the suspects to a mobile court tomorrow," he said.

Nigeria

Shady Steel Negotiations Allegedly Brokered by Minister

The Nigerian government has, through the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, been mediating in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.