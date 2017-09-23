Tanzania: Control Illicit Arms, Drugs At Borders, PM Directs

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed law enforcers at border posts across the country, including Namanga in Arusha, to carry out thorough inspection on all cargos to control the importation of weapons and illicit drugs.

Mr Majaliwa made the directive on Thursday September 21, when he visited Namanga Border in Longido District located between the border of Tanzania and Kenya and then addressed small businesses.

A statement released by the Prime Minister's Office says staff members at border customs offices should be careful to ensure they controlled the importation of weapons and drugs in the country.

The Prime Minister also asked authorities responsible for inspection of products to ensure quality before allowing them to be imported into the country.

"We would not like our country to be a damping site. All departments involved in product quality control must ensure the quality of all imported products is given priority," he stressed.

However, Mr Majaliwa directed Longido District Commissioner Daniel Chongolo and District Administration Secretary Juma Mhina to meet with small businesspeople in the area with Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) officials to give them another area for their businesses.