Nigeria: Aviation - Sirika Inaugurates Presidential Task Force On Regulatory Matters

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, on Thursday, inaugurated an 11 man presidential taskforce to address regulatory matters affecting the aviation sector.

Sirika, while inaugurating the Committee in Abuja, stated that the ministry was only following the directives given by Professor Yemi Osinbajo when he was the Acting President of the country to inaugurate a committee to tackle issues raised by the Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON).

According to him, "It is my pleasure to welcome you and to Inaugurate this task force on regulatory matters. The mandate of the task force includes; To look into the payment of multiple charges by the operators; the state of infrastructure at the Airports; and to look into negotiation of Bilateral Air services agreements (BASA)."

He noted that, the membership of the task force comprises of the following, "Honourable Minister of State for Aviation (Chairman); Special Adviser to the President on Economic matters; Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA); Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria(FAAN);

"Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency(NAMA); Capt. Nogie Maggison, nominee of the Association of Airline Operators; Mr. Allen Onyema, nominee of the Association of Airline Operators; Alh. Kashim Shettima, nominee of the Association of Airline Operators; Capt. Mohammed Joji, nominee of the Association of Airline Operators; Department of Air Transport Management, FMoT; and International Air Transport Association (IATA)- Representative."

He said, "This government takes every single assignment very seriously and it is our intention to give the best of service as well as a conducive atmosphere as we have been trained to do that". "I appeal to members of this task force to do justice to the matters raised so that it can be closed once and for all and I pray that whatever comes out of it will be good for humanity," said Sirika.