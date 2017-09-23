23 September 2017

Nigeria: Strike Cripples Kogi

Economic activities in Kogi State was on Friday crippled following the industrial action declared by the organised labour union which was fully complied with by the state workers. When THISDAY went round the town on Friday some of the busy roads linking to state government offices were deserted as offices were completely shut down. A visit to Kogi State broadcasting corporation, State Secretariat, State ministry of health showed they were all under lock and key. Students of various Secondary Schools in the state were locked out and had to return home as a result of the strike.

Some of state workers who spoke with THISDAY said they hadn't collected salary for 20 months. "By next month, October, it will complete 21 month I last collected salary in Kogi State. So what do you expect me to do? I have been feeding from hands to mouth with my family. Presently, my second born is sick, but I don't have money for hospital bill. So I have no other option than to resort to self-medication. I heard recently that some workers have started feeding on Cassava leave just because of hunger in the land.

