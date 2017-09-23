New York, United States — Kenya and the Republic of Lithuania have signed a bilateral agreement to establish a mechanism for political consultations to strengthen bilateral relations.

Foreign Cabinet Secretary Amb. Amina Mohamed and her Lithuanian counterpart Linus Linkevicius put paper to pen in a brief ceremony held on the side-lines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.

"The parties will hold regular and active consultations, with the aim of exchanging views on all aspects of their bilateral relations, regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as developments taking place in regional and international for a," the MoU states.

Lithuania is represented in East Africa through a consulate in Nairobi represented by Senior Counsel George Oraro, while Kenya administers Vilnius through its ambassador in Moscow, Russia.

The consultations within the framework of the MoU will be held between senior officials of the Foreign ministries of the two countries.