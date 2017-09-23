Nigeria: Organisers Promise Exciting Time As Nigeria Cup Starts Today

The organising committee for the 2017 Nigeria Cup slated for the Ikoyi Club golf section has promised that golfers competing in this year's tournament and fans alike would be treated to an thrilling action throughout the tourney.

At a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday to herald the tournament, Chairman of the committee Brigadier-General Musbau Amolegbe (retd.) said there was always the need to celebrate the country despite all the challenges it is facing.

"It is true that the nation is facing lots of challenges, yet we have to celebrate because there is no nation that has not gone through these stages at some point in their life," Amolegbe said.

He said this year's competition would tee off today with the children's clinic, while the caddies will be hitting the course on Monday.

The retired military officer said the ladies would be busy on the course on Tuesday with a special four-club kitty fixed for the next day, while the professionals would have their way on the course on September 28.

He said N3m is staked in the pro-event with players selected based on their performances on the merit list.

Amolegbe said those who scaled through the pre-qualifiers on August 26 and those who because of their handicap automatically qualified would play on September 30.

According to him, the Gala Night will take place on Sunday to round off the tournament aimed at celebrating Nigeria's independence.

Nigeria Cup is organised under the auspices of Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association