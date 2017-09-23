23 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Seven Dead, Five Injured in Verena Bakkie Accident

Seven people died and another five were injured when the driver of a bakkie lost control of the vehicle near Verena in Mpumalanga on Saturday morning.

"Twelve people were travelling in a bakkie when the driver lost control and it overturned," said community safety security spokesperson Joseph Mabuza.

Mabuza said the accident had happened at around 04:00 at the Verena intersection, roughly 5km from the town.

He said it appeared the driver had lost control of the vehicle, which swerved to the left off the road, and when he tried to counter by turning in the other direction, the bakkie rolled.

Mabuza said seven people died at the scene of the accident. Five others, including the driver, were taken to hospital.

