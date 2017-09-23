Nigeria: Glo Storms Festac With Top Musicians

In continuation of the 27-city music concert tagged Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour, the company will today storm FESTAC area of Lagos with top music stars to entertain its subscribers in the locality.

The Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour kicked off in Awka, Anambra State, on April 15 and has gone round 22 different locations such as Aba, Asaba; Calabar; Port Harcourt; Ajah; Victoria Island; Benin, Ekpoma; Owerri; Ibadan; Ikeja; Abuja; Abeokuta; Ijebu Ode; Akure; Enugu; Suleja; Kaduna; Kubwa; Lokoja and Makurdi before coming to FESTAC.

In all the locations, artistes like Olamide, Phyno; Flavour; Timaya; Tuface; PSquare; Omawumi; Runtown; Kiss Daniel; Yemi Alade; Di'Ja, Korede Bello, Reekado Banks and Katch performed to the delight of crowds which gathered at each location.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Juliet Ibrahim would anchor the show. Odunlade Adekola, Patience Ozokwor, a.k.a. Mama G, and Richard Mofe-Damijo will make celebrity guest appearances at the show, while DJ Neptune will supply hot vibes at the event.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Globacom explained that "the show remains free, as all any subscriber wishing to attend the event needs to do is to use airtime worth N2,000 in a month for data or voice and send SMS "MUSIC FESTAC" to the short code 207″.

The statement added that those who did not meet the requirement as well as new subscribers "can also be part of the fun provided that they come to the venue of the show and buy recharge card worth N2,000. They will then receive tickets which will admit them into the hall of the event".

Speaking on the show, Olamide, who uses the stage name Baddosneh, said, "I am highly excited to be back to the crew of the Glo Mega Music Nationwide Tour having been out of the last two shows and I want to use this medium to assure my fans in FESTAC area and beyond that it is going to be real wavy level on Saturday, and I encourage them to come out in their numbers to be part of the fun as nobody does it better than Globacom".

Also speaking on what his fans should expect on Saturday night, Oluwa Ni crooner, Reekado Banks, said, "It is going to be fun all through as all the artistes performing are world-class in their own ways and they are all on fire".