Nigeria: 'Govt Has Not Managed Agitations Responsibly'

A network of youth groups yesterday took a swipe on the federal government over the poor handling of separatists' agitations and other youth movements across the country. The groups argued that the perennial cases of agitations and political upheavals from the various regions were not in the interest of the country, as the nation's leadership have failed to engage strategically with the various groups.

The groups, Yali Network, Play Forum and Tap Nitiative are also planning to hold a youth summit today in Abuja that will bring all the various groups and agitators together to fine tone a workable peace template for national peace and unity. The summit for the youth groups from the various geopolitical zones will also explore the grey areas that have continued to flame up crises and acrimony among the different ethnic groups.