24 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Police Seek Army Intervention in Wakiso Women Murders

By Joseph Kato

Kampala — After failing to stop women murders in Wakiso District, police have sought the intervention of the army to hunt killers in Katabi Town Council in Entebbe and Nansana Municipality.

A police source told Sunday Monitor that the decision to involve the army was reached during a two-day closed door meeting between the Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, and commanders of other security agencies.

In the Katabi meeting, which started on Friday and ended yesterday, it was agreed that UPDF deploys about 200 officers to back up the 300 police officers deployed to pursue the killers in a joint operation and ensure that peace returns to the affected areas.

A source said the joint operation would comprise military men drawn from Special Forces Command (SFC), military intelligence and Air Force whereas the 300 police force is drawn from Flying Squad Unit, Counter-terrorism, Filed Force Unit and Crime Intelligence.

At least 23 women have so far been killed in Wakiso District between May and September. The latest two were killed last week in Katabi area. Thirteen bodies have been picked in Katabi and 10 in Nansana Municipality.

According to sources, Gen Kayihura requested the army, military intelligence and SFC to help police in stopping the women murders. They resolved to have joint motorised and foot patrols and intelligence system.

Police spokesperson, Asan Kasingye, said he was not aware of the IGPs request for military involvement but noted that police had zoned the area for easy policing.

"I am not aware about the meeting and agreement between the IGP and other security commanders. But we always worked with our sister agencies to protect Ugandans. What I know is that we have zoned Katabi and we are going to increase security vigilance," Mr Kasingye said.

