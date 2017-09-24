South Africa: Heritage Day Celebrations Underway

Scores of people are already making their way to Ga Morwe Stadium in Siyabuswa in the Mpumalanga Province for the main event of the National Heritage Day celebration.

The mood is jovial inside the marquee set up inside the stadium and people are being entertained by a group of traditional dancers.

President Jacob Zuma will lead the Heritage Day celebrations and the theme for this year's celebration is "The Year of OR Tambo: Celebrating our Liberation Heritage".

In a statement issued on Friday, the Presidency said Heritage Day in South Africa embraces the vast cultural diversity and history that distinctly marks the day and also encompasses the country's ecosystems, wildlife, and unique mountains.

"The day also aims to recognise the role of cultural and heritage institutions and enabling access to all as they serve as reservoirs of knowledge and wisdom to bridge the intergenerational gap in the transmission of indigenous knowledge, skills and techniques," the Presidency said.

The South African Constitution also guarantees the right to cultural, religious and linguistic associations and other organs of civil society.