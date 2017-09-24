24 September 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Heritage Day Celebrations Underway

Tagged:

Related Topics

Scores of people are already making their way to Ga Morwe Stadium in Siyabuswa in the Mpumalanga Province for the main event of the National Heritage Day celebration.

The mood is jovial inside the marquee set up inside the stadium and people are being entertained by a group of traditional dancers.

President Jacob Zuma will lead the Heritage Day celebrations and the theme for this year's celebration is "The Year of OR Tambo: Celebrating our Liberation Heritage".

In a statement issued on Friday, the Presidency said Heritage Day in South Africa embraces the vast cultural diversity and history that distinctly marks the day and also encompasses the country's ecosystems, wildlife, and unique mountains.

"The day also aims to recognise the role of cultural and heritage institutions and enabling access to all as they serve as reservoirs of knowledge and wisdom to bridge the intergenerational gap in the transmission of indigenous knowledge, skills and techniques," the Presidency said.

The South African Constitution also guarantees the right to cultural, religious and linguistic associations and other organs of civil society.

South Africa

The Ruling ANC Faces Dreadful Choices as Voters Grow More Sceptical

South Africa's governing African National Congress is caught between the mythological monsters Scylla and Charybdis as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.