24 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: KZN Cop Commits Suicide After Shooting, Wounding Wife

Tagged:

Related Topics

A policeman has shot and killed himself and left his wife injured following a domestic dispute in Chetty's Hill in Tongaat, Kwazulu-Natal, Reaction Unit SA said on Sunday.

The husband apparently went to see his wife who prepares meals at a mission next to a church in the area on Sunday morning, Reaction Unit SA spokesperson Prem Balram said.

"The couple began to argue after which the SAPS official drew [his] 9mm service pistol and fired three shots at his wife.

"One bullet struck her in the arm. He then went to an open ground behind the mission and shot himself once in the head."

Medics who were called to the scene declared the husband dead. His wife has been taken to hospital in a stable condition.

A case of attempted murder and suicide is being investigated.

News24

South Africa

The Ruling ANC Faces Dreadful Choices as Voters Grow More Sceptical

South Africa's governing African National Congress is caught between the mythological monsters Scylla and Charybdis as… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.