Malawi Leader Mutharika Praises 'Last Man Standing' Mugabe

Malawi President Peter Mutharika has reportedly showered President Robert Mugabe with praises, describing the nonagenarian as the "last man standing".

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mutharika said that Mugabe was the "last remaining hero of African nationalism", adding that he had learnt a lot from the "African icon".

Mugabe and Mutharika met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly(UNGA) in New York.

Mutharika said that he cherished meeting with Mugabe as the veteran leader had a "rich history" of the continent's fight against colonialism.

He said that Zimbabwe and Malwawi shared a long history that would never be forgotten.

"I always learn so much from him. You know he has such a rich history. He is the only remaining hero of African nationalism, the struggle for independence. He is the last man standing. He has such a rich history of Africa. Each time I meet him I learn so much. He gives us perspective of where we have come from. I am always excited to meet him," Mutharika was quoted as saying.

Mutharika's remarks came as reports on Friday indicated that Mugabe had mocked US President Donald Trump, describing him as the "Giant Gold Goliath".

Addressing the UNGA, where reproaches of other leaders were generally less personal in tone, the 93-year-old veteran leader took Trump to task both on policy and appearance.

"Some of us were," Mugabe said, pausing for emphasis, "embarrassed, if not frightened, by what appeared to be the return of the biblical Giant Gold Goliath".

"Are we having a return of Goliath to our midst, who threatens the extinction of other countries?" he asked, triggering applause in the hall as two junior US diplomats listened expressionless.

Mugabe has tense relations with Western nations which have imposed sanctions to press for more democracy in Zimbabwe, where he has ruled for 37 years.

