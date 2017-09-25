24 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Renowned Kenyan Scholar, Patrick Lumumba, to Speak At 2017 Felabration

Renowned Kenyan scholar, Patrick Lumumba, would be the keynote speaker at the 2017 Felabration Symposium tagged "FELA DEBATES".

Okwechima Abdul, Head of. Felabration Media Team, said in a statement that Lumumba would speak on the. Topic "Whither The Pan African Dream - 20 Years After Fela and 40 Years After FESTAC '77"?

"He will be sharing the stage with equally distinguished and seasoned media professionals, with Nigeria's Kadaria Ahmed and Abraham Ogbodo, as moderators.

"The event comes up on Monday Oct. 9, 2017, at The NECA Event Centre, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos at 11am prompt.

"This 2017 edition is the 9th in the FELA DEBATES Series created to intellectually espouse and eternalise Fela's ideas and ideals.

"Over the years, foremost African intellectuals and thinkers have graced the FELA DEBATES stage, either as Speakers or Moderator," Abdul said in the statement.

Born on July 17, 1962, Lumumba was the Director of Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission and currently the Director of the Kenya School of Laws since 2014.

An eloquent lawyer and staunch pan Africanist with a Ph.D in Law from the University of Ghent, Belgium, Lumumba has delivered several powerful speeches on African Solutions To African Problems.

(NAN)

