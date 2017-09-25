24 September 2017

Nigeria: Top Borno Politician Elected Kings' College Alumni President

By Abdulkareem Haruna

Popular Borno politician and former Presidential Liaision Officer to the Senate during the Olusegun Obasanjo presidency, Kashim Imam, was on Saturday elected as the new president of Kings College Old Boys Association, KCOBA.

Mr. Imam, a three-time governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party, PDP, emerged the new president of KCOBA by unanimous endorsement.

The election was conducted at the annual Founders' Day of KCOBA, which normally holds in September of every year.

Mr. Imam confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES in a text message.

"Yes; I have just been elected President of the King's College Old Boys Association", the industrialist informed PREMIUM TIMES.

"It was decision that was taken by members unanimously".

"And I am humbled. I am challenged. I am grateful. I shall do everything possible to justify the trust and confidence", he said.

King's College Lagos has since inception been a citadel of excellence in academics, sports and students' character. It has maintained this status through the years, till date and remains a reference point in the educational landscape of Nigeria.

According to the web portal of the association, "the King's College Old Boy's Association is run by an Executive Committee which co-ordinates all the activities of the Association.

"It is led by a President. Membership is by elections which are held annually at the Annual General Meeting. This is usually held in September of each year after the Founders' Day Celebrations. No member may be elected more than five times into an office, hence the maximum tenure for any office holder is a cumulative of five years."

