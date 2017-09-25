South Africa: Canadian Man Dies At Cape Point

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

An inquest docket has been opened after a Canadian man died after surfacing from a scuba dive without a pulse at Cape Point on Sunday.

NSRI Simon's Town station commander Darren Zimmerman in a statement said its rescue crew were activated at 12:15 following reports from a dive centre and scuba diving operator of CPR being conducted on a diver at Smitswinkel Bay.

"CPR efforts were underway on the dive boat and they reported to be heading towards Millers Point," he said.

Two sea rescue craft were launched and paramedics from Cape Medical Response responded by road, Zimmerman confirmed.

"We rendezvoused with the dive boat half a nautical mile off-shore of Millers Point and NSRI medical crew were put aboard the dive boat. CPR efforts continued and once brought ashore at the Millers Point slip-way paramedics took over with continuing CPR efforts," he said.

After extensive efforts, the man was declared dead.

"The deceased man is a Canadian citizen and the Canadian authorities are assisting," Zimmerman said.

In a separate incident, an ongoing search is underway for a man who was reported missing off the supply vessel Captain John K lying at anchorage in the Bay off-shore of Mossel Bay, NSRI Mossel Bay station commander Andre Fraser said.

"Efforts to locate the man onboard had failed and it was suspected that he may have gone overboard during the night," he said.

Two rescue scraft were launched while a Transnet National Ports Authority tug boat was also dispatched.

An extensive search revealed no sign of the 37-year-old Port Nolloth man.

"The EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter joined the search but after no sign of the man was found a police dive unit has been notified. They will continue in an ongoing search operation."

Police are investigating.

