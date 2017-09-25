Nigeria: German Govt Urges Nigeria to Harness Resources for Growth

The German Federal Republic has urged the tipped Nigerian government to harness her vast natural and human resources as well as big market by giving priority to skills acquisition and training.

Speaking recently during the graduation ceremony for a new set of apprentices in Office Administration profession of the on-going German Dual Vocational Training Partnership with Nigeria (G-DVTPW-N), the German Consul General to Nigeria, Mr. Ingo Herbert, specifically tasked the government to pay special attention to vocational training.

Herbert, who was represented by the Political, Cultural and Press Attache of the Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany, Lagos, Sebastian Polzin called on Nigerian Government to borrow from Germany that brought its economy out of doldrums through DVT.

According to him, as a result of the introduction of the training Germany today has the lowest unemployment rate in the world and not less than 95 per cent of its youths are gainfully employed.

Speaking in the same vein, the Short Term Expert and German DVT Trainer in Nigeria, Martin Hug said: "In Germany the employers and the industry demanded the dual vocational training in 1950 because they needed employees with basic skills and with specific knowledge.

"Dual Vocational training brings a great advantage to the employers and the employees. Through the combination of theoretical and practical elements the trainees receive basic skills and a broad knowledge in their field. After 12 months the employers get highly qualified staff."

The G-DVTPW-N programme Coordinator, Mr. Kehinde Stephen Awoyele commented: "German Dual Vocational Training Partnership with Nigeria, is an initiative of Federal Republic of Germany and is geared towards rising the employability bar of Nigerian youths and reducing poverty in the country.

"It is financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and conducted by sequagGmbH. It's steered by the CCI Giessen-Friedberg as the German project partner.

"The partnership programme focuses on Office Administration, Industrial Mechanics, Industrial Electronics and Technical Facility Management professions- the first phase of the project ran successfully from 2012-2015, and it is now in the second phase that will terminate in 2018."