Uyo — The federal government at the weekend again warned that it would not tolerate or allow any group operating from any section of the country to use any form of agitation to disrupt the peace of the country.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the declaration while addressing the people of Akwa Ibom State during his state visit to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state.

The grand reception of the anniversary was attended by past military and civilian governors of the state, the Governors of Gombe, Delta, Ekiti, Taraba States, the Oni of Ife, and the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), members of the National Assembly, states assembly, and traditional rulers from the 31 council areas, captain of industries, among others.

President Muhammadu Buhari, he said, is at all times prepared to engage and listen to the grievances of every group in the country provided such agitations are lawful and channeled through appropriate quarters.

He said: "We must not take for granted the steady progress of our economic growth and stability not just as a state but as a country; peace is the foundation of enduring prosperity and for peace to reign everywhere in Nigeria all of us as Nigerians must make necessary sacrifices.

"We are in a situation where we must take seriously the admonition to love one another, whatever complaints we may have must not be an excuse to subvert the social order.

"The Buhari government is prepared to engage and listen patiently to all sections of the country and to act in the best interest of the nation and its people.

"You and I as individual also have major role to play, citizens everywhere should never sit idle when misguided elements in our midst recklessly destroy the common bonds of friendship, brotherhood that have been built through tribe and tongue for decades.

"It is our duty to speak up and convey the message of peace and reconciliation, a message which is common to cultures and religion in Nigeria."

The vice president said the federal government was interested in the development of the Ibom Deep Seaport and would support financially and otherwise in ensuring the project succeed or completed.

The state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, had earlier noted that the state came to being after years of persistent struggling, praising the former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), for creating the state on September 23, 1987.

The governor who lauded the past leaders of the state for their vision and ingenuity in developing the state, promised to continue to build on their experiences to move the state forward.