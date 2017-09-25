24 September 2017

Nigeria: Afro-Roots Reggae Star, Rex Suru to Perform At Felabration 2017

The storm is already gathering for this year's Felabration, the annual music festival celebrating Nigeria's icon and creator of Afrobeat genre, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti and it promises to be a spectacular one as it is the 20th edition since the demise of the Abami Eda.

As usual, there is a pantheon of music stars, both local and international, billed to be part of the 20th edition aptly themed 'The Prophecy' and it will run from October 9th to 15th 2017. Among them for the first time is US-based Nigerian musician, Rex Suru, born Rex Olisuru Ogunniyi who plays Afro-roots reggae, a blend of West African rhythmic Afro-beat with Jamaican Ska Reggae.

Rex Suru and his Cherubim Vibes have been performing across the United States and are expected to be back in the country just in time for Felabration.

The musician of Itsekiri background who prides himself as the founder and originator of the Afro-roots reggae music shares many of Fela's ideas, as his music promotes spiritual, political, and social themes.

The Felabration festival in its 20th edition will host the world with its various elements such as the senior secondary school's debate, symposium, dance competition, artwork competition and the seven days musical concerts which will have every artiste display various creativity and talents at the New Afrika Shrine, Ikeja.

