Zimbabwe: Sendekera Comes to Kadoma

Every time residents of Kadoma hear that a major musical show is coming their way, it's predictable that the usual suspects -- Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Soul Jah Love, Killer T and sometimes Oliver Mtukudzi's faces -- will be on the posters.

Behold, a bright light has suddenly shone on the gloomy and sleepy gold mining town; a rare treat of entertainment extravagance is upon Kadoma next weekend.

Mafikizolo, a multi award-winning South African duo of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza is billed to make their first-ever performance in the city on September 30.

Not only is it a first for Kadoma, but it's also not every day you get an internationally recognised outfit like Mafikizolo performing in a small city or town like Kadoma-- such a meal is usually reserved for Harare and the second largest city Bulawayo's feasting while other cities look with envy.

The event, which is being brought by award-winning promotions company 2Kings Entertainment, is set for the Odyssey Hotel.

Dee Nosh of 2Kings Entertainment said the desire to bring diversity was what pushed them into bringing Mafikizolo to Kadoma.

"We have promoted many shows in Kadoma hence we thought of bringing something new and diverse like Mafikizolo. An international act just to give back the love that the city of gold always shows 2Kings and all the artists that have performed there," he said.

"Mafikizolo is not new to many, being internationally recognised, their music is well-known. It will be an opportunity for Kadoma to watch their favourite duo live on stage in their own backyard."

The Mzansi duo will be supported by Zimbabwe's most sought after artists Jah Prayzah and Mtukudzi.

Jah Prazyah and the South Africans are expected to perform their song Sendekera which has taken the region by storm.

Sendekera is currently doing well on prestigious African television channels such as Trace Africa and Channel O, among others.

Tickets are already on sale at the hotel and at all Coloursell Furniture shops, going for $10 and $20 for ordinary and VIP entry respectively.

The show comes in as part of the Kadoma Agricultural Show celebrations, which will be running during that week.

Dancehall chanters Soul Jah Love, Freeman, Killer T and Seh Calaz will perform the following day at the same venue in a show dubbed the Agric Show Shutdown.