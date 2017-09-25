Uganda: Top Kenyan Singer, Comedian to Perform in Kampala

On Sept. 28 two Kenyan entertainment celebrities, David Mathenge [alias Nameless] and comedian Eric Omondi are set to perform at Comedy Store in Kampala at Diners Lounge in Bukoto, a few kilometers from the city centre.

According to a press release released by organizers of the event dated Sept. 22, Nameless of the 'Nasinzia' fame will be making his maiden performance on the show while Omondi will be appearing for his fourth time since Comedy Store launched in May 2016.

Revelers would enjoy a thrilling entertainment featuring Uganda's top comedians - MC Mariachi, Mad Rat and Chiko, Amooti Omubalanguzi and Kerekere. Other actors will include Tamale Mirundi, Bush, Jajja Bruce, Snake and Zoro, Kobusheshe, Dikhanio, Godi Godi while funny man Alex Muhangi will be host.

The Undercover Brothers band will also play shortly before the main comedy segment begins. Tickets for the event go for Ushs 20,000 while those intending to book a table for five will part with Ushs 300,000.

Previously the show has been graced by Captain Khalid (Tanzania), Arthur Nkusi (Rwanda), Chipukeezy (Kenya) and Omondi.

"All the big comedians will be present and it is the first time those that had travelled to the U.S for the convention like MC Mariachi, Madrat and Chiko are performing again," Muhangi said, adding, "And of course also Eric Omondi returns while Nameless is going to perform in Uganda for the first time this year," Muhangi," said in the press release.