23 September 2017

The Independent (Kampala)

Uganda: Top Kenyan Singer, Comedian to Perform in Kampala

Tagged:

Related Topics

On Sept. 28 two Kenyan entertainment celebrities, David Mathenge [alias Nameless] and comedian Eric Omondi are set to perform at Comedy Store in Kampala at Diners Lounge in Bukoto, a few kilometers from the city centre.

According to a press release released by organizers of the event dated Sept. 22, Nameless of the 'Nasinzia' fame will be making his maiden performance on the show while Omondi will be appearing for his fourth time since Comedy Store launched in May 2016.

Revelers would enjoy a thrilling entertainment featuring Uganda's top comedians - MC Mariachi, Mad Rat and Chiko, Amooti Omubalanguzi and Kerekere. Other actors will include Tamale Mirundi, Bush, Jajja Bruce, Snake and Zoro, Kobusheshe, Dikhanio, Godi Godi while funny man Alex Muhangi will be host.

The Undercover Brothers band will also play shortly before the main comedy segment begins. Tickets for the event go for Ushs 20,000 while those intending to book a table for five will part with Ushs 300,000.

Previously the show has been graced by Captain Khalid (Tanzania), Arthur Nkusi (Rwanda), Chipukeezy (Kenya) and Omondi.

"All the big comedians will be present and it is the first time those that had travelled to the U.S for the convention like MC Mariachi, Madrat and Chiko are performing again," Muhangi said, adding, "And of course also Eric Omondi returns while Nameless is going to perform in Uganda for the first time this year," Muhangi," said in the press release.

Uganda

Inside Bobi Wine's Campaign to Rally the Ugandan Youth

After several attempts, I finally catch up with Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu, alias Bobi… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.