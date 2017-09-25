23 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Music Producer Cedo Breaks Up With Sauti Sol

By Josephine Mosongo

Popular music producer Cedrick Kadenyi, famously known as Cedo has announced that he is no longer Sauti Sol's music director. Cedo took to his Instagram page to make the surprise announcement saying:

"I will always remember Ottawa as the city I played the last gig with my bros. It was mad fun," he exclaimed. He continued "Lakini all Sauti Sol gigs are simply epic. Throughout the six years I have been their music director, we didn't realise we were making a musical revolution, getting the Kenyan music narrative heard all over the world, we just did what we love to do: make good music. I am honoured to have been associated with the greatness that you guys are. I wish you well and I am so excited to experience your new music," he wrote.

When Showbuzz reached out to the producer and director, he revealed that he is not fully cutting ties with the boy band and that he is now Nyashinski's music director.

"Yes, I am no longer working with Sauti Sol as their music director but I will still work with them in studio once in a while. I am working on my brand now and focusing on building what I did with Sauti Sol for Nyashinski whose music director I am now," he said.

